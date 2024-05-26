Major Investment In Teacher Supply Through Budget 24

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister for Education

Over the next four years, Budget 24 will support the training and recruitment of 1,500 teachers into the workforce, Education Minister Erica Stanford announced today.

“To raise achievement and develop a world leading education system we’re investing nearly $53 million over four years to attract, train and retain our valued teacher workforce,” Ms Stanford says.

“We are being proactive in addressing the forecast future need for teachers, with recent estimates showing up to 680 more secondary teachers could be needed within the next three years.

“Today’s investment in training, recruitment and development will help us to meet that demand by growing the domestic and overseas pipeline of teachers.

“We have also listened to principals and teachers who have constantly stressed the importance of new trainees spending more time in the classroom with experienced mentors. A recent Education Review Office Report, ‘Ready, Set, Teach’, found that teachers who spent two days or more in the classroom per week as part of their training were more prepared to enter the workforce.”

The funding will be used to:

Offer 1200 School Onsite Training Programme (SOTP) places for aspiring teachers to train in the classroom. Funding is for four years and expands the programme to include primary and intermediate as well as secondary.

Provide a $20,000 package per placement to make it easier for SOTP teachers to train by providing a stipend toward their living and training expenses and a tuition fees contribution. Schools will also receive a costs contribution for each trainee teacher they work with.

Support 300 teachers to relocate to New Zealand by extending the funding for Overseas Relocation Grants.

Fund 425 Overseas Finders Fees packages for schools to assist with the costs of recruiting overseas teachers.

Fund 130 places per year in theBeTTER Jobs Programme that matches beginning and returning teachers to selected schools facing recruitment or retention challenges.

Fund 670 Study Awards and support grants for current teachers offered each year to reflect current teacher salary rates for professional learning and development.

“Our Government is committed to delivering better public services. These initiatives provide much needed support and stability of funding for these critical frontline positions.

“With this significant investment in our teachers, a knowledge-rich curriculum, investment of $67 million over four years into structured literacy, and a focus on teaching the basics brilliantly, this coalition Government will lift student achievement to ensure all Kiwi kids can reach their full potential,” Ms Stanford says.

