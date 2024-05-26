Labour Statement From Education Spokesperson Jan Tinetti

“Continuing the previous Labour Government’s work on teacher training and bringing more teachers into New Zealand is a good thing. In Government we added more than 1300 teachers in just over 12 months, Erica Stanford’s plan to grow the amount by 1500 over four times as long will go nowhere near as far.

It’s a shame the Government is picking and choosing education targets based on what they see as easiest to achieve and is refusing to commit to a target on ending New Zealand’s teacher shortage.

Currently there are over 80 pathways to becoming a teacher in New Zealand, today’s announcement also does nothing to ensure consistency across teacher education programmes to build better outcomes.”

