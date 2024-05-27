Minister To Singapore For Defence, Technology Talks

Defence and Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins departs for Singapore tomorrow for defence and technology summits and meetings.

First up is the Asia Tech X Singapore Summit, followed by the Five Power Defence Arrangements Defence Ministers Meeting and wrapping up with the Shangri-La Dialogue for Defence Ministers from the Indo-Pacific region.

“I am looking forward to engaging with Ministers from around the globe to share views of security in the region and beyond, and to also take the opportunity to be involved in discussions on the latest technology developments,” Ms Collins says.

“Cooperation through the Five Power Defence Arrangements continues to form an important component of New Zealand’s defence relationship with Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and the United Kingdom. This face-to-face meeting is an opportunity to discuss regional cooperation and enhance interoperability.”

During the Shangri-La Dialogue – the leading forum for Defence Ministers in the Indo-Pacific region - Ms Collins will also meet a range of counterparts and join a panel discussion on connecting Indian Ocean and Pacific security.

While attending the Asia Tech X Singapore Summit she will participate in a dialogue session with other Ministers from the Forum of Small Island States, hosted by Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

“Our relationship with Singapore is particularly valued. Through our existing joint research programmes, we have leveraged complementary strengths and helped drive innovation and growth opportunities,” Ms Collins says.

“I look forward to meeting with my Singaporean ministerial colleagues to discuss how we can deepen cooperation through the New Zealand-Singapore Enhanced Partnership, as agreed by the Prime Ministers of both countries last month.”

