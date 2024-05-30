Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Feilding School Using Children As Political Pawns

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 3:45 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Feilding’s North Street School has encouraged students to wear colours showing solidarity with today’s anti-Government protests.

“Here we have school administrators using their publicly-funded position to push other people’s kids into anti-Government activism,” responds ACT Education spokesperson Laura Trask.

“If my children were enrolled at this school I’d be furious. We send our kids to school to learn, not to be used as political pawns.

“What if a child chooses not to wear the protest colours? It’s divisive and risks ostracisation and bullying of those kids who aren’t interested in activism.

“With serious challenges in attendance, literacy, and numeracy, the last thing we need is to inject politics into primary schools.

“The claim that this event is non-political is laughable. We've got plenty of dates in the calendar to celebrate the coming together of different cultures, from Waitangi Day to Matariki to Chinese New Year. North Street School administrators are pulling this stunt today to support the anti-Government protests surrounding today's Budget.”

The letter to parents of North Street School students (copied below) was sent out on the school app, posted on Facebook, and given in hard copy to students.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 