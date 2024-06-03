PM Congratulates King’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has congratulated the recipients included on the King’s Birthday 2024 Honours List, saying they reflect the best of New Zealand.

The 176 recipients include the appointments of two Dames and two Knights.

“The New Zealanders being honoured in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours have given decades of service to their communities and country,” Mr Luxon says.

“New Zealand is a better country for the contribution that each of these people have made over many years.

“As the first female CEO of an NZX-listed company, a role she took up at just 37 years old, Dame Theresa Gattung is the definition of a trailblazer and continues to make a significant and tangible difference for women in business.

“Dame Joan Withers is deservedly recognised for her work as one of our country’s leading business and governance experts. Over a truly impressive career, she has held numerous governance roles in significant New Zealand businesses where she has led major organisational transformations.

“Sir Peter Beck is a pioneer in the aerospace industry, both at home and abroad. In an industry previously non-existent in New Zealand, he has been pivotal in growing New Zealand’s $1.69 billion space industry and is a leader on the world stage.

“Professor Peter Hunter is recognised for services to medical science. As one of our highest-achieving scientists, he has led the world in bioengineering research and innovation, particularly the computer modelling of human organs.

“Every person on this list has made a difference to New Zealand and on behalf of all Kiwis, I thank them for their service and congratulate them all on their well-deserved honours”

