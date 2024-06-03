The King's Birthday Honours 2024 List

The New Zealand Order of Merit

DNZM

To be a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

GATTUNG, Ms Theresa Elizabeth, CNZM

For services to women, governance and philanthropy

Ms Theresa Gattung is an award-winning business leader who has continued to build on her focus of supporting women to lead and achieve, while holding a range of both commercial and charitable governance roles.

In 2021 Ms Gattung co-founded the Gattung Foundation to support causes across education, communities, animal welfare, and reducing inequality and poverty and also funded the Chair of Women in Entrepreneurship at the University of Auckland Business School. She was the driving force behind the establishment of Coralus (formerly SheEO) in New Zealand, a global community of women financing, supporting and celebrating female innovators. In five years as New Zealand Lead, more than 25 female-led ventures were funded, and she raised $1.3m to form the basis of a perpetual fund for interest-free loans for female entrepreneurs. She chaired Wellington SPCA from 2011 to 2017 and was a Director on the RNZSPCA Board from 2016 to 2018. She was appointed Chair of AIA New Zealand in 2018, and chaired AIA Australia from 2010 to 2021. She chairs Global Women and education content provider Telco Technology Services as well as Tend, which launched in 2020 to provide an end-to-end online and in person healthcare experience for New Zealanders. Ms Gattung is a member of the National Advisory Council on the Employment of Women and on the Global Board of World Pulse.

HONOURS AND AWARDS

New Zealand Business Hall of Fame, 2023

RNZSPCA Hall of Fame, 2019

Westpac Women of Influence, Lifetime Achievement Award, 2018

NEXT Lifetime Achievement Award, 2017

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, New Year 2015

To be a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

WITHERS, Mrs Joan

For services to business, governance and women

Mrs Joan Withers is one of New Zealand’s leading governance experts and a champion for women in business, with more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry and numerous governance roles in significant New Zealand businesses.

Mrs Withers held senior roles in both newspaper and radio and was the Chief Executive of Fairfax New Zealand and The Radio Network of New Zealand. She has been a Director and Chairperson of numerous private and state sector companies. These have included chairing The Warehouse Group since 2016, Chair of Mighty River Power (later Mercury), Auckland International Airport and TVNZ. She is a former Director of Meridian Energy and Counties Manukau District Health Board. She is currently Director of Sky Network TV, ANZ New Zealand and Origin Energy. She was a foundation member of Global Women and the 25 Percent Group, which worked to achieve diversity of thought at senior management level and in New Zealand boardrooms. She co-founded OnBeingBold, which convenes an annual event empowering women leaders, with a similar event provided freely to Year 13 girls. She is a Trustee of the Louise Perkins Foundation and previously of Royal New Zealand Ballet and Counties Manukau Pacific Trust. She chaired the Steering Group of Grow Our Own Workforce from 2009 until recently. Mrs Withers is the author of ‘A Girl’s Guide to Business’ (1998) and ‘A Woman’s Place’ (2017).

AWARDS

Women of Influence, Supreme Award, 2015

Deloitte Management Awards, Chairperson of the Year, 2015

KNZM

To be a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

BECK, Mr Peter Joseph

For services to the aerospace industry, business and education

Mr Peter Beck has been founder and CEO of Rocket Lab since 2006, which designs, builds and launches advanced rockets and satellites, pioneering an industry previously non-existent in New Zealand.

Mr Beck has led Rocket Lab to become a highly successful, award-winning business, engaged with STEM education, and as a widely connected and recognised leader within global aerospace. Rocket Lab’s Ātea 1 became the first rocket in the Southern Hemisphere to reach space in 2009. Rocket Lab employs 1,800 people globally, with 750 New Zealand employees, and is the most prolific commercial launch provider behind only SpaceX, launching 46 missions to space including NASA’s 2022 lunar CAPSTONE mission, and more than 160 satellites to orbit as of April 2024. These satellites have enabled scientific and climate monitoring for NASA, national security for international governments, school and university research, and commercial innovations. The Electron rocket, first launched in 2017, achieved several world-firsts including materials used, and allows frequent launch at a dramatically reduced cost to other commercially available dedicated launch options. He has been pivotal in growing New Zealand’s $1.69 billion space industry, which as of 2019 supported around 12,000 jobs nationally, both directly and indirectly. Mr Beck was the driving force behind a Technology Safeguards Agreement between New Zealand and the United States, enabling the use and secure management of sensitive US space launch and satellite technology in New Zealand.

To be a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

HUNTER, Professor Peter John, MNZM

For services to medical science

Professor Peter Hunter is a world-leading pioneer in bioengineering research and innovation, particularly the computer modelling of human organs, and has served on numerous international scientific organisations in high executive offices.

Professor Hunter established and has led the Physiome Project, an international collaborative project to measure and mathematically model all aspects of physiology in the human body. He established the Auckland Bioengineering Institute in 2001 and has been director since inception, overseeing its growth into a key clinical and medtech partner in New Zealand. He chaired the Physiome and Bioengineering commission of the International Union of Physiological Sciences (IUPS) from 1998 to 2008 and was Vice President of IUPS on two occasions, most recently from 2017 to 2021. He chaired the International Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering from 2015 to 2018 and the Executive Committee of the World Council of Biomechanics from 2018 to 2022. He is currently President of the Virtual Physiological Human Institute. Nationally he has been a member of AgResearch’s Science Advisory Panel and chaired the Royal Society of New Zealand’s panel reviewing the New Zealand Research System in 2014/2015. He has held numerous national and international appointments and advisory board roles. Professor Hunter led a successful bid for a new Medical Technologies Centre of Research Excellence in New Zealand and was its founding director from 2015 to 2017.

HONOURS

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, New Year 2010

To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Vincent Ashworth for services to agriculture.

Arihia Bennett for services to Māori, governance and the community

James Boult for services to local government, tourism and the community

Anne Candy for services to Māori and local government

Rodney Adrian Duke for services to philanthropy and business

William Holland for services to community governance and philanthropy

Mary Lee for services to snow sports and tourism

Lesley Joan Milne for services to rowing

Dr John Peek for services to fertility treatment and reproductive health

Catherine Ann Grant Sadleir for services to sports governance and women

Christopher John Seed for services to the State

Air Marshal Kevin Ronald Short for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Megan Faye Tamati-Quennell for services to Māori and First Nations art

To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Professor Fiona Alpass for services to health psychology and seniors

Associate Professor Rohan Ameratunga for services to immunology

Andrew Barnes for services to business and philanthropy

Professor Ian Bissett for services to colorectal surgery and education

Andrea Blair for services to the geothermal industry and women

Dr Patricia Bradbury for services to sport and education

Richard Coon for services to business and philanthropy

Stephen Cox for services to cycling

Noel Davies for services to engineering, business and the community

Tanya Drawbridge (Ashken) for services to sculpture, silversmithing and jewellery

Andrew Dunn for services to people with Parkinson's disease

Peter Fegan for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Allison Ferguson for services to netball

Meri Gibson for services to dragon boating and breast cancer awareness

Tere Gilbert for services to early childhood and Māori language education

Gordon Glentworth for services to the livestock and dairy industries

Ian Grant for services to literature and historical preservation

Sarah Haydon for services to people with disabilities

William Jansen for services to wildlife conservation

Robert Jury for services to structural engineering and design

The Very Reverend Taimoanaifakaofo Kaio for services to the Pacific community

Christopher Lewis for services to tennis

Patricia Lindsay for services to netball and governance

Alexander Mackay (Jamie) for services to broadcasting and the rural community

Deborah Manning for services to the community and the environment

Leslie Noel McCutcheon for services to the thoroughbred and harness racing industries

Gemma New for services to music direction

Dr Colin O'Donnell for services to wildlife conservation

Professor Emerita Nicola Peart for services to the law

Anapela Polataivao for services to Pacific performing arts

Professor Phillippa Poole for services to medical education

Dr William Round for services to medical physics and biomedical engineering

Professor Christine Stephens for services to health psychology and seniors

Lisa Warrington for services to theatre and education

Dr Murray Williams for services to wildlife conservation and science

Ms Sheryll Christine Wilson for services to early childhood education

Adrienne Winkelmann for services to the fashion industry

To be a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Jeanette Banfield for services to philately

Karen Bartlett for services to the community and social services

Dr Suzanne Blackwell for services to clinical and forensic psychology and the law

Barry Brown for services to structural engineering

Jane Cartwright for services to health governance

Frank Chapman for services to health

I-Hua (Eva) Chen for services to the Asian community

Phillip Lam for services to martial arts

Christine Clark for services to alcohol and drug harm reduction

Professor John Collins for services to surgical education and breast cancer management

Fleur Corbett for services to conservation

Thomas Coyle for services to the New Zealand Police, Disaster Victim Identification and theatre

Mark Crompton for services to meteorology and the community

Detective Niall Deehan for services to the New Zealand Police

James Doy for services to theatre, particularly youth theatre

Anthony Dreaver for services to the community

Reid Fletcher for services to the wine industry

Brian Foley for services to the plumbing industry and the community

Ian Godfrey for services to surf lifesaving and water safety education

Keith Gordon for services to diving and maritime history

Inspector Freda Anne Grace for services to the New Zealand Police

Elizabeth Greive for services to child poverty reduction

John Haldane for services to arts administration, particularly music

Grant Harrison for services to volleyball

David Henshaw for services to archery

Dr Barbara Hochstein for services to radiology and education

Jolie Hodson for services to business, governance and women

Leigh Hopper for services to property development and philanthropy

Kerry Hudson for services to land management

The Venerable Joseph Anthony Huta for services to the Anglican Church, Māori and the community

Dianne John for services to ornithology

Keith Jones for services to metrology

Stephen Kafka for services to conservation and wildlife research

Bridget Kauraka for services to the Cook Islands community

Rex Kerr for services to the community and rugby

Murray King for services to the dairy industry

Frederick Lewis for services to philanthropy and sport

Samuel Lewis for services to business and the community

HunKuk Lim for services to the Korean community

Jee Chin Lim (Venerable Abbess Manshin) for services to the community

Allister Macgregor for services to pipe bands

Allan John McCaw for services to the apiculture industry

Anthony McGovern for services to the racing industry

John McKenzie for services to education

Lorraine Mentz for services to education and philanthropy

Ereti Mitchell for services to New Zealand - United Kingdom relations

Maureen Morris for services to nursing

Vivian Naylor for services to people with disabilities

Linda Nelson for services to people with intellectual disabilities

Frances Oakes for services to mental health and the Pacific community

Julie Paterson for services to women and sport

Leitualaalemalietoa Lynn Lolokini Pavihi for services to Pacific education

Catherine Petrey for services to the New Zealand Police, arms control and the community

David Robie for services to journalism and Asia-Pacific media education

Louise Rummel for services to nursing education

Merrick Sanderson for services to orthopaedic surgery

Emma Scotter for services to Motor Neuron Disease research

Rachel Smalley for services to broadcasting and health advocacy

Akinihi Smith for services to Māori and the Anglican Church

Graham Smith for services to horticulture

Orquidea Mortera for services to diversional and recreational therapy and education

Amohaere Tangitu for services to Māori health

Glenn Teal for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Allison Todd for services to equestrian coaching and water safety

Kristine Tynan for services to people with long-term conditions and older adults

Jocelyn Urbahn for services to surf lifesaving and squash

Sally Walker for services to health advocacy

Detective Inspector Lewis Warner for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Lisa Whittle for services to wildlife conservation

Adine Wilson for services to netball

Nicola Wilson for services to mental health advocacy, particularly disordered eating

Abann Yor for services to ethnic and migrant communities

To be an Honorary Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Allyn (Aliya) Danzeisen for services to the Muslim community and women

To be Companions of the King's Service Order:

Daniel Allen-Gordon for services to youth and charitable governance

Josephine Anderson for services to Māori

Colleen Brown for services to people with disabilities, local government and the community

Elizabeth Cunningham for services to governance

Michael Hollings for services to education and Māori

Karen Morrison-Hume for services to the community

The King's Service Medal (KSM)

Mervyn Allison for services to brass bands

Marie Bennett for services to seniors

Lance Berry for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Patricia Boyle for services to the community

John Bray for services to rugby league

Henry Brittain for services to transport history and tourism

Janice Burnett for services to the community

Sandra Burrow for services to swimming

David Cade for services to conservation and bio-security awareness

Ian Campbell for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Taekwon-Do

Patricia Carrick-Clarke for services to sport, particularly cricket

Brian Carter for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Marian Ceregra for services to the Polish community and veterans

Robin Clarke for services to the community

Jacqueline Dwyer for services to the community

Robert Feisst (deceased) for services to the community

Patricia George for services to mosaic art and the community

Mervyn Gore for services to rugby league

Dr Matire Harwood for services to Māori health

Mailigi Hetutū for services to the Niuean community

Leslie Hokianga for services to physical fitness and mental health

Arthur Imms for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Tupuna Kaiaruna for services to the Cook Islands community and performing arts

Katareina Kaiwai for services to women and the civil construction industry

Maituteau Karora for services to the Cook Islands community

Fraser Lake for services to the community

David Laughlin for services to conservation

Trevor Marshall for services to the community

Peter McNeur for services to education and the community

Marilyn Milne for services to netball

Charles Nightingale for services to the community

Linda-Lee Odom for services to people with disabilities and sport

Sharda Patel for services to the Indian community and women

Bernard Power for services to the community

David Grant Smith for services to the community

Heather Smith for services to the community

Jillian Spicer for services to the community and refugees

Fay Taylor for services to the community

Robert Webb for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Glenn Williams for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Vicki Wood for services to victim support

Joseph Zawada for services to the Polish community and historical research

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Wing Commander Mark Alan Whiteside for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

The announcement of King’s Birthday 2024 Honours List marks the first occasion where appointments have been made to the “King’s Service Order” (formerly the Queen’s Service Order). The change of name to the King’s Service Order and King’s Service Medal acknowledges the new Sovereign. Information on the King’s Service Orderhas been published on the DPMC website.

The Honours Unit has published FAQs on the New Zealand Royal honours on the DPMC website.

