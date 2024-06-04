Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Te Pāti Māori Statement On Serious Allegations

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 9:09 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori is aware of serious allegations involving our Member of Parliament for Tāmaki Makaurau, Takutai Tarsh Kemp, whilst in her former role as CEO of Manurewa Marae.

We unequivocally refute these allegations and welcome news of an independent investigation into the alleged misuse of data. The allegations are baseless and simply untrue. We have asked the journalist to provide evidence to support these claims - there has been no response.

Ms. Kemp will continue to serve her electorate as their elected MP. She has the full support and confidence of Te Pāti Māori to carry out her duties.

As the matter is live before an employment court process, and on legal advice given, no further comment can and will be made.

