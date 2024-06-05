$43 Million Commitment For Local Catchment Groups

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Hon Mark Patterson

Minister for Rural Communities

Associate Minister of Agriculture

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Associate Minister of Agriculture

The Government is backing farmers to improve land management practices with a $36 million commitment to support locally led catchment groups, and an additional $7 million direct investment into catchment groups across the country, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has announced.

“Budget 2024 provides $36 million over four years for regionally based Ministry for Primary Industries staff who support catchment groups on-the-ground.

“We’re also announcing a further direct investment of $7 million into 11 catchment groups and collectives,” Mr McClay says.

This is in addition to MPI’s current investment in 46 catchment-based projects, which support 290 groups and over 9,000 farmers.

Significant new funding includes:

$2 million over four years to catchment groups across Tairāwhiti;

$980,000 over four years, to 13 catchment groups within the Manawatū River Catchment Collective;

$950,000 over four years to the Ōtūwharekai/Ashburton Lakes Catchment Group, in conjunction with the Mid Canterbury Catchment Collective.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson says Catchment groups and collectives are integral to revitalising New Zealand’s export-driven economy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Supporting locally led catchments projects is one way the Government backs farmers’ efforts to improve land management practices and water quality. Every catchment is different – we need local solutions, for local issues,” Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard says.

"We will be at national Fieldays in the Waikato next week and we’re looking forward to making further important announcements about the coalition Government’s work to support the primary sector,” Mr McClay says.

Note:

Catchment group and collective funding allocations.

Group Region Funding amount Funding term East Coast - Leading from the Land Tairawhiti $2 million 4 years Manawatū River Catchments Collective Manawatū-Whanganui $980,000 4 years Ōtūwharekai/Ashburton Lakes Catchment Group Collective Mid-Canterbury $950,000 4 years Puketoi to the Pacific Catchment Collective Manawatū-Whanganui $650,000 5 years Mackenzie Basin Catchment Collective South Canterbury $625,000 4 ½ years Upper Waikirikiri Catchment Collective Canterbury $625,000 4 ½ years Farmers Across Marble Aquifer Tasman $475,000 3 years Te Arai River Catchment Tairāwhiti $400,000 2 years Tairāwhiti Whenua Māori Collective Tairāwhiti $200,000 3 years Aotearoa New Zealand Catchment Communities National $100,000 6 months Western Firth Catchment Waikato $50,000* 6 months Total $7 million

*Funding from Essential Freshwater Fund

© Scoop Media

