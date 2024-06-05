Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
$43 Million Commitment For Local Catchment Groups

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 12:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture
Hon Mark Patterson
Minister for Rural Communities
Associate Minister of Agriculture
Hon Andrew Hoggard
Associate Minister of Agriculture

The Government is backing farmers to improve land management practices with a $36 million commitment to support locally led catchment groups, and an additional $7 million direct investment into catchment groups across the country, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has announced.

“Budget 2024 provides $36 million over four years for regionally based Ministry for Primary Industries staff who support catchment groups on-the-ground.

“We’re also announcing a further direct investment of $7 million into 11 catchment groups and collectives,” Mr McClay says.

This is in addition to MPI’s current investment in 46 catchment-based projects, which support 290 groups and over 9,000 farmers.

Significant new funding includes:

  • $2 million over four years to catchment groups across Tairāwhiti;
  • $980,000 over four years, to 13 catchment groups within the Manawatū River Catchment Collective;
  • $950,000 over four years to the Ōtūwharekai/Ashburton Lakes Catchment Group, in conjunction with the Mid Canterbury Catchment Collective.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson says Catchment groups and collectives are integral to revitalising New Zealand’s export-driven economy.

“Supporting locally led catchments projects is one way the Government backs farmers’ efforts to improve land management practices and water quality. Every catchment is different – we need local solutions, for local issues,” Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard says.

"We will be at national Fieldays in the Waikato next week and we’re looking forward to making further important announcements about the coalition Government’s work to support the primary sector,” Mr McClay says.

Note:

Catchment group and collective funding allocations.

GroupRegionFunding amountFunding term
East Coast - Leading from the LandTairawhiti$2 million4 years
Manawatū River Catchments CollectiveManawatū-Whanganui$980,0004 years
Ōtūwharekai/Ashburton Lakes Catchment Group CollectiveMid-Canterbury$950,0004 years
Puketoi to the Pacific Catchment CollectiveManawatū-Whanganui$650,0005 years
Mackenzie Basin Catchment CollectiveSouth Canterbury$625,0004 ½ years
Upper Waikirikiri Catchment CollectiveCanterbury$625,0004 ½ years
Farmers Across Marble AquiferTasman$475,0003 years
Te Arai River CatchmentTairāwhiti$400,0002 years
Tairāwhiti Whenua Māori CollectiveTairāwhiti$200,0003 years
Aotearoa New Zealand Catchment CommunitiesNational$100,0006 months
Western Firth CatchmentWaikato$50,000*6 months
Total $7 million 

*Funding from Essential Freshwater Fund

