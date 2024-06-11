National Party To Launch Rural Nats Group At Fieldays

The National Party will launch the ‘Rural Nats’ at Fieldays this week.

The Rural Nats is a new special interest group within the National Party focused on rural people and issues. The group will work to build on National’s proud history of advocating for rural communities by better connecting rural people to the National Party and giving them a strong voice within the Party.

Rural Nats will also help to develop rural and agriculture policy and to identify and foster future rural leaders for the National Party.

National MPs with deep personal connections to farming and rural communities from each of the Party’s five regions will lead the Rural Nats in their respective area. They include Grant McCallum, MP for Northland in the Northern region; Barbara Kuriger, MP for Taranaki-King Country in the Central North Island region; Mike Butterick MP for Wairarapa in the Lower North Island region; James Meager MP for Rangitata in Canterbury Westland; and Miles Anderson MP for Waitaki in the Southern region.

These MPs are part of a large group of National MPs with farming, agriculture and horticulture backgrounds who understand just how important the rural sector is to New Zealand’s economic success.

Visitors to Fieldays can find out more about the Rural Nats at the National Party’s stand in the Rural Living Marquee – site RM46. They can also meet and talk with the Prime Minister and National’s rural MPs who will be at the stand throughout the week.

© Scoop Media

