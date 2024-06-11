Paid Parental Leave Increase To Help Families

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

11 June 2024

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister, Brooke van Velden says paid parental leave increase from 1 July will put more money in the pockets of Kiwi parents and give them extra support as they take precious time off to bond with their newborns.

The increase takes effect from 1 July 2024 and the maximum weekly rate for paid parental leave will increase from $712.17 to $754.87 gross per week.

“This maximum rate reflects a six per cent increase, in line with increases to average weekly earnings.

“We know families are doing it hard right now. This Coalition-Government is committed to making sure that families and parents receive the support they need to give their new child the best start to life. Paid parental leave is one way that this is done,” says Ms van Velden.

Eligible parents can receive payments for up to 26 weeks.

“I wish to pass on my congratulations to parents and grandparents welcoming their newborns to the world. I hope the days and months ahead are filled with joy. I also wish to acknowledge that for some Kiwis accessing paid parental leave comes with heartbreak. The scheme and increase applies equally to those suffering miscarriage or stillbirth.”

The minimum parental leave payment rate for self-employed parents will increase this year from $227 to $231.50 gross per week to reflect the minimum wage increase on 1 April this year.

The Employment New Zealand website has the most up-to-date information about parental leave, including eligibility, payments and returning to work.

Notes:

The increase to paid parental leave rates is a legislated annual increase under the Parental Leave and Employment Protection Act 1987.

Under the Parental Leave and Employment Protection Act 1987, eligible parents are entitled to payments equal to their normal pay up to the current maximum rate. The maximum rate is adjusted annually to account for any increase in average weekly earnings.

The minimum rate for self-employed parents is equivalent to 10 hours worked at the adult minimum wage, which is now $23.15 per hour.

