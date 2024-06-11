New Zealand And Philippines Elevating Relationship

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Philippines are continuing to elevate our relationship, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“The leaders of New Zealand and Philippines agreed in April 2024 to lift our relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership by 2026,” Mr Peters says. “Our visit to Manila this week has been an excellent early opportunity to make progress towards this goal.”

During his visit to Manila, Mr Peters met Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Senate President Francis Escudero.

While in Manila, Mr Peters announced:

The establishment of a new development initiative (worth $8.6 million over five years) to improve the lives of indigenous women and girls in Mindanao, including through more representative decision-making systems and stronger resource management processes;

The signing of a Mutual Logistics Supporting Arrangement between the New Zealand Defence Force and the Philippines Department of National Defence;

An arrangement between the Philippine Anti-Red Tape Authority and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise on ease of doing business and more efficient government; and

New Zealand’s $245,000 contribution to the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity.

Mr Peters and Foreign Secretary Teodoro released a Joint Press Release here.

Mr Peters’ visit to Philippines is the third leg of a four-country visit to South East Asia, following Viet Nam and Malaysia, and to be followed by Timor-Leste.

