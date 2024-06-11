Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand And Philippines Elevating Relationship

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 7:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Philippines are continuing to elevate our relationship, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“The leaders of New Zealand and Philippines agreed in April 2024 to lift our relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership by 2026,” Mr Peters says. “Our visit to Manila this week has been an excellent early opportunity to make progress towards this goal.”

During his visit to Manila, Mr Peters met Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Senate President Francis Escudero.

While in Manila, Mr Peters announced:

  • The establishment of a new development initiative (worth $8.6 million over five years) to improve the lives of indigenous women and girls in Mindanao, including through more representative decision-making systems and stronger resource management processes;
  • The signing of a Mutual Logistics Supporting Arrangement between the New Zealand Defence Force and the Philippines Department of National Defence;
  • An arrangement between the Philippine Anti-Red Tape Authority and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise on ease of doing business and more efficient government; and
  • New Zealand’s $245,000 contribution to the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity.

Mr Peters and Foreign Secretary Teodoro released a Joint Press Release here.

Mr Peters’ visit to Philippines is the third leg of a four-country visit to South East Asia, following Viet Nam and Malaysia, and to be followed by Timor-Leste.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 