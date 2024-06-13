25 Years On, NZ Reaffirms Enduring Friendship With Timor Leste

New Zealand is committed to working closely with Timor-Leste to support its prosperity and resilience, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“This year is the 25th anniversary of New Zealand sending peacekeepers to Timor-Leste, who contributed to the country’s stabilisation and ultimately its independence,” Mr Peters says.

“A quarter century on, New Zealand remains a close friend and partner of Timor-Leste, and we continue to find ways to seriously promote security and prosperity in the country.”

Mr Peters is visiting the Timorese capital of Dili, the first New Zealand Foreign Minister to do so in a decade, and has met with President José Ramos-Horta, acting Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay and Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas.

“This visit has been an important opportunity to re-connect with the political leadership of Timor-Leste. As our relationship matures, we look forward to deepening our commitment to the country’s future prosperity and security.”

President Ramos-Horta and Mr Peters released a joint press release on their foreign policy discussions.

While in Dili, Mr Peters announced investments by New Zealand in climate change adaptation and English language training. He also met with New Zealand development scholarship recipients and visited our support for the local coffee industry.

Timor-Leste is the final of four countries visited on the current trip to South East Asia, following Viet Nam, Malaysia and Philippines. Mr Peters will arrive back in New Zealand on Friday 14 June.

