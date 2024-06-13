Funding Boost For Rural Support Trusts

The coalition Government is boosting funding for Rural Support Trusts to provide more help to farmers and growers under pressure, Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson announced today.

“A strong and thriving agricultural sector is crucial to the New Zealand economy and one of the ways to support it is to make sure those working in the sector are looked after.

“That’s why we’re increasing funding for Rural Support Trusts by $250,000, to $767,000 a year,” Mr Patterson says.

“Rural Support Trusts provide vital support to farmers and growers facing hard times including personal, financial, and weather-related challenges, and it’s been a tough start to 2024.

“Rural Support Trusts have stepped up to help farmers, growers, and rural communities with practical support.

“The Government recognises the valuable role Rural Support Trusts play in rural communities across New Zealand and we’re working with the Trusts to strengthen their funding certainty.

“This year we’ve already allocated an extra $170,000 for Rural Support Trusts covering regions affected by the prolonged dry conditions which have lingered into winter.”

Mr Patterson says the coalition Government is laser-focused on improving operating conditions for farmers and growers.

“The sector has done it hard over the last few years and we’re committed to relieving regulatory pressure on farmers and growers, enabling them to focus on running their businesses,” Mr Patterson says.

“The Rural Support Trust is a collective of 14 regional trusts which deliver free and confidential assistance to farmers and growers facing personal, financial, or climate-related challenges.

