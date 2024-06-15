Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Saturday, 15 June 2024, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Casey Costello
Minister for Seniors

Today, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, is a chance for everyone to think about the older people in their lives and the way they are treated, Seniors Minister Casey Costello says.

“It’s also the time to highlight that there is help available if older people need it or if anyone is concerned.

“As people get older, they should be respected and valued by those close to them,” Ms Costello says. “Unfortunately, this is not always the case, and many older people – the estimate is around one in 10 - are affected by some form of abuse.

“Elder abuse isn’t just the extreme and criminal cases of neglect and harm that make national headlines. It’s an issue across society and can take many forms, like ‘taking advantage of’ people financially and it can be unintentional, like not providing the right type of care.

“The problem is when people are vulnerable these actions can have a real impact on them and their quality of life. It can also be hard to identify as older people affected are often vulnerable, isolated, and unable, or unwilling to speak out about the abuse they face.

“This is where the free and confidential Elder Abuse Response Service becomes a critical service for older people.

“It is not only there for people who are being abused. It is also available for anyone who needs help or advice because they are concerned that someone they know might be experiencing abuse.”

"If you suspect that an older person in your life is being abused, or if you yourself want help, please reach out to the Elder Abuse Response Service helpline on 0800 326 68 65.

“We all need to know it’s okay to speak up and it’s okay to ask for help."

