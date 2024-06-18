Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Empowering Iwi And Hapū Key To Conserving At-risk Taonga

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Supporting iwi, hapū, whānau, and Māori communities to safeguard their at-risk mātauranga and taonga will be key themes at hui in Christchurch and Hawke’s Bay this month.

This collaboration between the National Library of New Zealand, Archives New Zealand, Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and National Services Te Paerangi at Te Papa is an initiative that emerged from a Ministry for Culture and Heritage-funded programme – Mātauranga Māori Te Awe Kotuku.

Te Pūranga wānanga has already been held successfully in Taranaki and will again convene at Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House and the Ngāi Tahu Archive in Christchurch from 19 to 21 June and at the Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT) in Taradale from 25 to 27 June.

Organiser and Field Conservator for National Library based in Gisborne, Vicki-Anne Heikell says Te Pūranga recognises that iwi/hapū hold unique collections and have limited funding for preservation so, through these wānanga, kaimahi are able to access vital training, resources, and tools to enhance the care and preservation of their taonga.

“Te Pūranga wānanga give kaimahi practical skills and knowledge in collection care and management. They learn techniques that can be immediately applied to their work, ensuring the longevity and integrity of cultural artefacts.”

Following a successful pilot last year, participation at these regional Te Pūranga wānanga in Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, and Christchurch are booked to capacity. It underlines just how sought after valuable conservation and preservation knowledge and skill sharing is for kaimahi and kaitiaki of taonga outside of the institutions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Vicki-Anne says the wānanga are an opportunity to connect with peers from across Aotearoa, so they can share experiences, insights, and best practices.

“Having a collaborative environment like this fosters a supportive community of practitioners who are all committed to preserving cultural heritage. It contributes to the resilience and sovereignty of iwi and hapū, and empowers communities to reclaim and retain control over their taonga and cultural heritage.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 