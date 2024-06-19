Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
National Infrastructure Pipeline Worth Over $120 Billion

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Bishop
Minister for Infrastructure

The National Infrastructure Pipeline, which provides a national view of current or planned infrastructure projects, from roads, to water infrastructure, to schools, and more, has climbed above $120 billion, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Our Government is investing a record amount in modern infrastructure that Kiwis can rely on as part of our plan to rebuild the economy. This pipeline shows that local government and the private sector are also rising to the challenge posed by New Zealand’s massive infrastructure deficit.

“The total value of projects within the pipeline has increased 11.7 per cent since the end of last year. Data from the Infrastructure Commission shows that across central government, local government and the private sector there are around $44 billion of projects currently under construction.

“The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission’s projections estimate a total of $12.1 billion to be spent in 2024, and based on current information, at least $11.6 billion is projected for 2025. Importantly, almost 70 per cent of the projects in the pipeline reflect projects that have a funding source confirmed.

“Produced by the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, the pipeline includes information on current, planned, and anticipated infrastructure projects and programmes to maintain, renew, and improve the infrastructure we all rely on. Projects are submitted by organisations across central government, local councils and the private sector.

“Along with the record infrastructure investment announced in Budget 2024, our efforts to streamline consenting pathways by reforming the RMA will help us build and maintain the quality infrastructure New Zealanders need.

“A priority is the development of a 30-year National Infrastructure Plan for New Zealand. I have asked the Infrastructure Commission to lead this. Insights from the pipeline will serve as an important part of developing the infrastructure plan. I encourage all infrastructure providers to participate in the Pipeline process and contribute and maintain the information on their projects and investment intentions.”

Note:

The National Infrastructure Pipeline can be found on the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission’s website.

Key points in the Pipeline:

  • $121.2 billion total project value as at March 31 (up 11.7 per cent from December 2023)
  • 1356 projects greater than $10 million
  • 82 contributing organisations, including 37 councils that represents around three-quarters of all rates revenue collected
  • New Zealand Infrastructure Commission projections show a spend of $12.1 billion in 2024 and $11.6 billion in 2025. Three-quarters of all projected spend occurs within 3.5 years.

