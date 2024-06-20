Record Investment In Public Transport Services

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Government has announced a record 41 per cent increase in indicative funding for public transport services and operations, and confirmed the rollout of the National Ticketing Solution (NTS) that will enable contactless debit and credit card payments starting this year in Auckland, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This Government is committed to supporting public transport to provide more travel choices for New Zealanders. The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Board has confirmed indicative funding from the National Land Transport Fund for public transport services and operations will increase by 41 per cent compared to funding allocated between 2021 and 2024,” Mr Brown says.

“This is a record investment in public transport services and operations to deliver reliable services to commuters across the country.

“In addition to record investment, the rollout of contactless debit and credit card payments for public transport users through the NTS will make public transport services more convenient, easier to use, and deliver a consistent experience no matter where Kiwis are or what service they are using.

“I am pleased to announce contactless payments will be rolled out over the next two years, starting in Auckland later this year. This will be followed by Timaru in December 2024, Christchurch in early 2025, and all other regions by the end of 2026.

“This solution will enable the public to choose the payment method that works best for them. This includes contactless debit or credit cards, as well as digital payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay on mobile phones and smart watches, while still having the option of a pre-paid transit card.

“These methods are common elsewhere around the world, and it’s time New Zealanders had access to the same standard of service.”

By the end of 2026, New Zealand will have one National Ticketing Solution to help drive better value for money and make it easier for New Zealanders to use public transport.

“Local councils and transport operators will be able to monitor demand and rollout the right vehicles, at the right time and frequency, to deliver the most cost-effective services possible.

“Our Government is committed to investing in reliable public transport services and technology so that local councils can deliver the services New Zealanders need,” Mr Brown says.

Note:

Indicative funding allocations for public transport continuous programs have been approved by the NZTA Board.

These indicative funding allocations represent the minimum funding for public transport services and public transport infrastructure maintenance, operations and renewals during the 2024-27 NLTP period. Final funding allocations will be made by the NZTA Board when it adopts the 2024-27 NLTP in late August.

NLTF allocation for Public Transport Services and Operations by region:

National Ticketing Solution rollout, including contactless payments, by region;

The Government is paying around 93 percent of the total cost to implement and operate the National Ticketing Solution through the National Land Transport Fund.

