Reserve Bank Chair Reappointed

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister of Finance

Professor Neil Quigley has been reappointed as Chair of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Board for a further term of two years, until 30 June 2026.

“Professor Quigley has played a key role in establishing the new Board after the commencement of the new RBNZ Act on 1 July 2022 and I am pleased he is continuing in the role.

“Professor Quigley’s reappointment retains his leadership andexperience in central banking and monetary policy, and ensures the Board is well positioned to take on new members.

“There are two current vacancies to be filled when suitable candidates have been identified. There will also be further opportunities to consider a broader refresh of the Board with two terms due to end in June 2025,” Nicola Willis says.

Professor Quigley is Vice-Chancellor of the University of Waikato and has also served as a director of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority. He has previously held positions at Victoria University of Wellington, including Professor of Economics, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) and Provost, and at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, where he was Professor of Economics.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

