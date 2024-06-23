Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

KiwiRail Board To Be Refreshed

Sunday, 23 June 2024, 12:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance
Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister for State Owned Enterprises

KiwiRail Board Chair David McLean has advised his intention to retire from the KiwiRail Board and his early retirement has been accepted by Shareholding Ministers, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

“As an SOE, KiwiRail is governed by its Board. As Ministers, we exercise our influence through our appointments to the Board and the expectations we set for it.

“Unrelated to the Aratere incident, we can confirm that on Wednesday KiwiRail Board Chair David McLean advised us of his intention to retire early, effective from 31 July. His term was due to finish at the end of October.

“We will now conduct a search for his replacement and are considering additional changes to further refresh the KiwiRail Board,” Nicola Willis says.

State Owned Enterprises Minister Paul Goldsmith says the Government is focused on ensuring KiwiRail takes every action necessary to maintain the safety and reliability of its ferry operation.

“Earlier this year we appointed a Ministerial Advisory Group to advise us on options for replacing the ferries. The Group made a series of recommendations to us late last week which are being considered by Ministers before we take proposals to Cabinet,” Paul Goldsmith says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 