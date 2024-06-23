New Cops Means More Police On The Beat

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Police

The decision to deploy more Police on the beat in Auckland CBD has been welcomed by Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Associate Police Minister Casey Costello.

Starting from 1 July, an additional 21 police officers will be redeployed in Auckland City, bringing the total number of beat police in the CBD to 51 by the end of July.

“Kiwis are utterly sick of the crime and antisocial behaviour in our biggest city,” says Mr Mitchell.

“Nobody should have to fear walking down Queen Street, or constantly worry when their business will be the victim of retail crime.

“I frequently meet with the victims of crime and the message I hear is a consistent one – communities want to see more Police out and about. It is clear that Police have also heard that message.”

Police also announced the establishment of Community Beat Teams for towns and cities across New Zealand that will be rolled out over the next two years.

The Government’s commitment to deliver 500 additional Police means that more officers will be deployed in highly-visible teams patrolling main streets, shopping malls and transport hubs.

Auckland will be the first to benefit with 63 officers deployed across its three policing districts, 17 in Wellington, and 10 in Christchurch, with additional officers to be deployed in towns and regional centres over time.

“This Government takes law and order seriously and that is why we are delivering more resources for Police,” says Minister Costello.

“The 500 additional Police our Government is delivering will significantly extend their capabilities and their visibility, which is exactly what Kiwis want.

“Nobody should ever have to fear for their safety in our cities. But criminals should certainly fear the consequences of crime.”

Mr Mitchell says that adding 500 police to the force is just one part of the Government’s extensive action to restore law and order in New Zealand.

“Gangs are about to get hit hard by laws that give Police more power to go after them,” says Mr Mitchell.

“Three Strikes is coming back this year so that repeat offenders face tougher consequences, and we have plans to reduce the sentence discounts that judges can apply.

“And we are setting up military-style academies for serious and persistent young offenders who are responsible for much of the retail crime around the country.”

