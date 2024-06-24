More Support For Drought-Affected Communities

The collation Government is providing more financial support to drought-stricken farmers and growers in many parts of the country to help with essential living costs.

“Rural Assistance Payments have been made available in 38 districts affected by dry conditions to help eligible farmers and growers whose income has taken a hit,” Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says.

“These payments have been made available until 10 November 2024, when farmer incomes are expected to lift.”

Farmers and growers in the Northland, Taranaki, Horizons (Manawatu-Whanganui, including Tararua), Greater Wellington (including Wairarapa), Top of the South (Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson City), Canterbury, and Otago regional council areas can now apply for this assistance from MSD.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson encouraged any farmers or growers who are struggling to contact their Rural Support Trust to talk about the range of support that is available and get help, if needed, to apply for a Rural Assistance Payment.

“We know droughts can be tough to recover from and we recognise the lingering effects on affected rural communities.”

Notes on Rural Assistance Payments

Eligibility for a Rural Assistance Payment depends on how much a farmer or grower, and their partner, earns (not including their farming business), as well as any money or off-farm assets they have.

The payment is available in these districts:

Far North District Council

Whangarei District Council

Kaipara District Council

New Plymouth District Council

Stratford District Council

South Taranaki District Council

Whanganui District Council

Ruapehu District Council

Rangitikei District Council

Manawatū District Council

Horowhenua District Council

Palmerston North District Council

Tararua District Council

Kāpiti District Council

Porirua City Council

Upper Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council

Wellington City Council

Masterton District Council

Carterton District Council

South Wairarapa District Council

Marlborough District Council

Nelson City Council

Tasman District Council

Kaikoura District Council

Hurunui District Council

Waimakariri District Council

Christchurch City Council including Banks Peninsula

Selwyn District Council

Ashburton District Council

Timaru District Council

Mackenzie District Council

Waimate District Council

Waitaki District Council

Dunedin City Council

Central Otago District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council

Clutha District Council

