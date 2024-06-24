More Support For Drought-Affected Communities
The collation Government is providing more financial support to drought-stricken farmers and growers in many parts of the country to help with essential living costs.
“Rural Assistance Payments have been made available in 38 districts affected by dry conditions to help eligible farmers and growers whose income has taken a hit,” Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston says.
“These payments have been made available until 10 November 2024, when farmer incomes are expected to lift.”
Farmers and growers in the Northland, Taranaki, Horizons (Manawatu-Whanganui, including Tararua), Greater Wellington (including Wairarapa), Top of the South (Marlborough, Tasman, and Nelson City), Canterbury, and Otago regional council areas can now apply for this assistance from MSD.
Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson encouraged any farmers or growers who are struggling to contact their Rural Support Trust to talk about the range of support that is available and get help, if needed, to apply for a Rural Assistance Payment.
“We know droughts can be tough to recover from and we recognise the lingering effects on affected rural communities.”
Notes on Rural Assistance Payments
Eligibility for a Rural Assistance Payment depends on how much a farmer or grower, and their partner, earns (not including their farming business), as well as any money or off-farm assets they have.
More information on Rural Assistance Payments can be found here
The payment is available in these districts:
- Far North District Council
- Whangarei District Council
- Kaipara District Council
- New Plymouth District Council
- Stratford District Council
- South Taranaki District Council
- Whanganui District Council
- Ruapehu District Council
- Rangitikei District Council
- Manawatū District Council
- Horowhenua District Council
- Palmerston North District Council
- Tararua District Council
- Kāpiti District Council
- Porirua City Council
- Upper Hutt City Council
- Hutt City Council
- Wellington City Council
- Masterton District Council
- Carterton District Council
- South Wairarapa District Council
- Marlborough District Council
- Nelson City Council
- Tasman District Council
- Kaikoura District Council
- Hurunui District Council
- Waimakariri District Council
- Christchurch City Council including Banks Peninsula
- Selwyn District Council
- Ashburton District Council
- Timaru District Council
- Mackenzie District Council
- Waimate District Council
- Waitaki District Council
- Dunedin City Council
- Central Otago District Council
- Queenstown Lakes District Council
- Clutha District Council