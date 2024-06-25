Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Introduces Three Strikes Bill

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 12:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government has introduced a Bill today to restore the Three Strikes sentencing law, Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“New Zealanders are rightly concerned about violent crime. We are delivering on our commitment to introduce a revised Three Strikes law as one of our key law and order priorities.

“This Government has made it clear that repeat serious violent or sexual offending will not be tolerated. The Three Strikes law will help keep New Zealanders safer while sending a strong message to those who keep committing these serious crimes – repeat offending is not acceptable, and they will face increasingly serious consequences,” Mrs McKee says.

This Bill will help protect victims and communities by keeping violent criminals off the streets and delivering justice for the victims of serious violent and sexual offending.

The Sentencing (Reinstatement of Three Strikes Regime) Amendment Bill restores the key features of the Three Strikes regime that was repealed in 2022. In general, offenders will be warned of the consequences of re-offending at their first strike and will be denied parole at their second strike. For a third strike, offenders will have to serve the maximum penalty without parole.

The Bill also introduces some important changes to make the Three Strikes law more workable. For example, it:

  • adds the new strangulation and suffocation offence to more than 40 serious violent and sexual offences covered by the previous regime;
  • focuses on serious offending by applying the three strikes law only to sentences above 24 months;
  • imposes appropriately lengthy non-parole periods for people who commit murder, of 17 years at second strike and 20 years at third strike;
  • provides some judicial discretion to avoid manifestly unjust outcomes and address outlier cases;
  • sets out principles and guidance to help the court’s application of the new law; and
  • allows a limited benefit for guilty pleas to avoid re-traumatising victims, and to reduce court delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"The Bill continues the work this Government is doing to restore law and order and improve public safety, such as cracking down on gangs, limiting sentencing discounts, and removing funding for section 27 cultural reports,” Mrs McKee says.

“I encourage the public to have their say on the Bill at select committee stage.”

The Bill will have its first reading in the House later this week before being referred to the Justice Committee.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 