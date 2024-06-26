Government Support For Hastings, Wairoa And Tairawhiti Communities

The Government is making a contribution of $300,000 to Mayoral Relief Funds to help communities in Hastings, Wairoa and Tairawhiti following severe weather and coastal inundation overnight, Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell announced.

“My thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by this latest weather event.

“This is another tough blow for these communities who are still recovering from the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle last year.

“While it’s too early to know the full cost of the damage of this latest event, this funding contribution will help ensure there is minimal delay in getting support to those who need it.

“I have been on the ground visiting the impacted regions to speak with emergency responders and locals to discuss their needs and see the extent of the impacts first-hand. I have also been in touch with Mayors in the affected regions to offer the Government’s support.

“I want to thank everyone who has moved quickly to respond to this event and keep people safe – Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups, councils, first responders, marae, iwi and volunteers, and members of the community who are supporting one another.

“Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help individuals, whānau and community organisations, marae.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

