From Bluff To Cape Reinga, It’s All Out For Gaza At National Rally This Thursday 27th

By caravan, convoy, flight, foot and ferry, determined citizens from the furthest reaches of the country will descend on the Beehive to demand decisive action to end the genocide in Gaza. Wellington is set to witness a significant display of solidarity this Thursday, 27 June 2024, as people gather for the "All Out for Gaza National Rally." The rally, organised by a Palestinian-led coalition, calls on the New Zealand government to:

1. Condemn Israel and call for an end to genocide in Gaza

2. Impose sanctions on Israel until it complies with international law

3. Recognise Palestinian statehood

4. Grant emergency visas to the families of Palestinian New Zealanders in Gaza

5. Increase funding to UNRWA (United Nations Relief Works Agency)

These demands have been endorsed by a number of community leaders and organisations. Organisers report an impressive regional spread of activities over the last near nine months. From Cape Reinga to Bluff, and everywhere in between, communities are moved to act by the harrowing scenes of devastation and loss of life in Gaza and the West Bank. This Thursday people will bring these sentiments together in Wellington.

Date: Thursday 27th June

Time: 11am

Location: Parliament

Reflecting on the rally’s importance, a spokesperson for the event, Yasser Abdul Al said: "The government claims it has done everything possible to uphold international law in Gaza. Yet, over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, and reports of bombed hospitals and refugee camps have become distressingly routine. This rally is a powerful reminder to the government that there are concrete actions still untaken. It is a testament to the nationwide sentiment that demands, 'We can and must do more to bring this to an end.' As a nation, we have a profound moral and legal obligation to stand firmly against these egregious violations of international law and the horrific loss of human life.”

The event promises to be a peaceful demonstration of unity, solidarity, and a call for justice.

