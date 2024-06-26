Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

From Bluff To Cape Reinga, It’s All Out For Gaza At National Rally This Thursday 27th

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 3:37 pm
Press Release: NZ All out for Gaza

By caravan, convoy, flight, foot and ferry, determined citizens from the furthest reaches of the country will descend on the Beehive to demand decisive action to end the genocide in Gaza. Wellington is set to witness a significant display of solidarity this Thursday, 27 June 2024, as people gather for the "All Out for Gaza National Rally." The rally, organised by a Palestinian-led coalition, calls on the New Zealand government to:

1. Condemn Israel and call for an end to genocide in Gaza

2. Impose sanctions on Israel until it complies with international law

3. Recognise Palestinian statehood

4. Grant emergency visas to the families of Palestinian New Zealanders in Gaza

5. Increase funding to UNRWA (United Nations Relief Works Agency)

These demands have been endorsed by a number of community leaders and organisations. Organisers report an impressive regional spread of activities over the last near nine months. From Cape Reinga to Bluff, and everywhere in between, communities are moved to act by the harrowing scenes of devastation and loss of life in Gaza and the West Bank. This Thursday people will bring these sentiments together in Wellington.

Date: Thursday 27th June
Time: 11am
Location: Parliament

Reflecting on the rally’s importance, a spokesperson for the event, Yasser Abdul Al said: "The government claims it has done everything possible to uphold international law in Gaza. Yet, over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza, and reports of bombed hospitals and refugee camps have become distressingly routine. This rally is a powerful reminder to the government that there are concrete actions still untaken. It is a testament to the nationwide sentiment that demands, 'We can and must do more to bring this to an end.' As a nation, we have a profound moral and legal obligation to stand firmly against these egregious violations of international law and the horrific loss of human life.”

The event promises to be a peaceful demonstration of unity, solidarity, and a call for justice.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ All out for Gaza on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 