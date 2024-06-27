Government Repeals Costly Log Trade Legislation

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Forestry

26 June 2024

The Government today repealed legislation requiring the compulsory registration of log traders and forestry advisers.

“The existing legislation fails to deliver outcomes and places unnecessary costs on forest businesses,” Forestry Minister Todd McClay says.

“I am confident that voluntary registration through the New Zealand Institute of Forestry is a better mechanism to support the quality of forestry advice.”

Changes will come into effect 1 July and the Government will refund any fees or levies already paid to the Ministry for Primary Industries this season.”

Forest owners have welcomed the repeal saying it will provide relief and assurance to cost struck growers facing increased regulatory complexities.

Timber products play a pivotal role in our primary exports, which contributed $5.8 billion to our economy last year. An operating environment that supports a strong economy and strengthens the integrity of the supply chain is essential to getting New Zealand back on track, lowering the cost of living and providing the quality public services Kiwis deserve.

Today’s legislation honours our pre-election commitment to cut wasteful spending and restore confidence in the forestry sector.

It is important that we reduce unnecessary regulation and compliance costs where possible,” Mr McClay says.

