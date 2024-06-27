Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Independent Panel To Review Methane Science And Targets Appointed

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is delivering on its promise to commence an independent review of the methane science and targets for consistency with no additional warming from agriculture emissions, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay say.

“An independent panel announced today, will report back to the Government by the end of the year, providing evidence-based advice on what our biogenic methane target should be to ensure no additional warming,” Mr Watts says.

“Cabinet has approved five appointees to the independent Ministerial advisory panel, including its chair, Nicola Shadbolt, who in addition to being a former climate change commissioner is a respected farmer, academic, and director with extensive governance experience.

“The panel’s members are highly-regarded, climate and atmospheric scientists with extensive domestic and international experience on climate change and biogenic methane.”

Mr McClay says the panel’s report will complement the Climate Change Commission’s review of the 2050 targets this year and will inform the Government’s response to the Commission’s advice in 2025.

“The Government is committed to meeting our climate change obligations without shutting down Kiwi farms. We need to make sure our targets are fair and sustainable,” Mr McClay says.

“New Zealand farmers are some of the world’s most carbon-efficient food producers.It doesn’t make sense to send jobs and production overseas, while less carbon-efficient countries produce the food the world needs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“To ensure efforts to cut emissions do not drive a drop in our agricultural production the Government is investing more than $400 million over the next four years.

“This will accelerate the availability of tools and technology to reduce on-farm emissions and includes an extra $50.5 million over the next five years to scale up investment in the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre.

“The upcoming consultation on the second emissions reduction plan will also cover plans to support the sector to reduce agricultural emissions in more detail.

“A strong New Zealand’s economy relies on a strong agricultural sector working sustainably towards our climate change goals.”

Details about panel members:

Name  Current role  
Nicola Shadbolt (Chair)  Professor of Farm and Agribusiness Management, Massey University.  
Professor David Frame  Professor of Physics, University of Canterbury.  
Dr Sara Mikaloff-Fletcher  Principal scientist – Carbon Chemistry and Modelling, NIWA.  
Dr Laura Revell  Associate Professor, University of Canterbury’s School of Physical and Chemical Sciences.  
Professor Bill Collins Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry and Earth System Modelling at the University of Reading. 

The Terms of Reference can be found on the Ministry for the Environment’s website:https://environment.govt.nz/news/panel-appointed-for-independent-review-of-biogenic-methane-science-and-target

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 