Fire And Emergency New Zealand Board Reappointments

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden has today announced that four members have been reappointed to the Fire and Emergency New Zealand [FENZ] board.

“I am pleased to announce that Rebecca Keoghan has been reappointed as chair for a two-year term of office,” says Ms van Velden.

Rebecca was appointed deputy chair of the board for a three-year term in June 2019 and appointed chair in July 2021. Her reappointment began this week on 26 June 2024.

“In addition, I have reappointed Danny Tuato'o, Belinda Clark QSO and Mary-Anne Macleod to the board.”

The board, appointed by the Minister of Internal Affairs, is responsible for the governance and oversight of FENZ.

“Fire and Emergency carry out critical frontline services and are funded through insurance policyholders and the Crown. I expect that the board demonstrates a high level of accountability by being fiscally prudent and ensuring sufficient standards of service delivery.”

Danny Tuato'o has been reappointed to the board for a three-year term and will commence on 16 August 2024. He will then take up the role of deputy chair. Belinda Clark commenced her reappointment as a member of the board for a three-year term on 12 June 2024. Mary-Anne Macleod has been reappointed as a member of the board for a two-year term commencing 16 August 2024.

“I have made my expectations clear that the board should remain an effective steward of the organisation as the primary monitor of Fire and Emergency’s performance, providing strong governance oversight and strategic guidance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It is important that the board holds Fire and Emergency’s chief executive and senior leadership accountable for organisational performance, financial management, and the delivery of strategic outcomes.”

“I recognise Fire and Emergency carries out critical frontline services and needs enough funding to do so. However, I also consider it important that FENZ demonstrates a high level of accountability. I also acknowledge that it is levy payers – individuals, households, and businesses – who will pay for any increase to the levy.

“These reappointments will continue to support the board in finding efficiencies and guiding the organisation towards realising its outcomes for the benefit of all New Zealanders,” says Ms van Velden.

Notes:

Rebecca Keoghan was appointed Deputy Chair of the board for a three-year term in June 2019 and she was appointed Chair in July 2021. Rebecca has a wealth of governance and executive experience across a variety of industries; investment, supply chain, manufacturing, energy, ports, medical, agriculture, FMCG, forestry, health & safety and fire and emergency. In 2018 she was recognised as a rural Woman of Influence. In 2016, she was Fonterra’s Dairy Woman of the Year. Rebecca was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2017 Queens Birthday Honours.

Mr Danny Tuato'o, appointed to the Board in August 2021, is currently a Partner at Marsden Woods Inskip Smith, providing specialist property and commercial law advice in the Northland region. He has significant experience working with Māori entities and holds appointments on both government and private boards.

Belinda Clark QSO, appointed to the board in December 2022, has significant experience as a public sector leader in both New Zealand and Australia and considerable legal and Treaty of Waitangi expertise. Belinda holds an LLM in International Law from New York University as well as a LLB (Hons) and BA from the University of Auckland. Belinda led the 2022 independent review on behalf of the Public Services Commission on assessing Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s workplace culture and its handling of complaints of bullying and harassment. Belinda was awarded a Queens Services Order in 2014 for services to the State.

Ms Mary-Anne MacLeod, appointed in August 2021, is a strategic advisor to central and local government agencies while also holding appointments on several government and private boards. She has extensive experience in governance as well as in local and central government. Mary-Anne has a Masters in Earth Sciences.

© Scoop Media

