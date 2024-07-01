Minister For Auckland Asleep At The Wheel

False promises and political spin won’t save National today, as the much-touted July 1 changes will hit Aucklanders’ pockets for the first time.

“Prescription fees, higher rates, expensive public transport, additional road tolls and increases to vehicle registration are just some of the charges set to make things harder for those struggling in Tāmaki Makaurau,” Labour Auckland issues spokesperson Shanan Halbert said.

“Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown is playing revenge politics and Aucklanders are going to foot the bill. It’s short sighted and unfair of the Government.

“Simeon Brown is failing on every measure - reducing congestion, addressing youth crime, climate resilience and cost of living. This Minister has given up on this portfolio and refuses to stand up for Auckland.”

“He hasn’t taken any Auckland specific papers to Cabinet, the city wasn’t a priority during the first 100 days, and it is MIA on this quarter’s ‘to-do’ list. We’ve seen nothing but Simeon Brown asking Aucklanders for more money for six months now.

“The reality is the people of Auckland are tired of hearing about the cost of living crisis, and want it fixed. Adding new fees and payments, on top of rates and groceries is not the answer. Aucklanders need immediate help.

“Boasting about removing a fuel tax that will leave a $1.2 billion hole in the city’s infrastructure fund is beyond ridiculous. We need to find a solution and have a Minister for Auckland that isn’t asleep at the wheel.” Shanan Halbert said.

