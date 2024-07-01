Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Protecting Homeowners’ Rights In Natural Disasters

Monday, 1 July 2024, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Seymour
Associate Minister of Finance

Associate Finance Minister David Seymour is glad to see the Natural Hazards Insurance Act come into force today, further protecting homeowners’ rights after a natural hazard event and seeing the Earthquake Commission (EQC) become the Natural Hazards Commission.

“The Government is committed to ensuring Kiwis continue to get reliable insurance cover and claims paid efficiently, so they can recover and move on with their lives in natural disasters,” says David Seymour.

“Unfortunately, Kiwis have suffered through their fair share of adverse events in recent years. Our resilience shines through in these situations, but it is also an opportunity for the Government to learn and improve processes.

“These changes have been informed by events like the Christchurch earthquake and recommendations from the Public Inquiry into EQC, as well as feedback provided from the experience of claimants.

Specifically, the Act:

  • makes the rules for mixed-use buildings clearer and simplifies the excesses for claims and calculations for retaining walls, bridges and culverts
  • introduces a number of procedures intended to improve the homeowner experience, including a Code of Insured Persons’ Rights and access to an independent dispute resolution service
  • clarifies and strengthens the Natural Hazards Commission’s role in supporting more resilient communities through having a greater role in sharing information, knowledge and expertise on natural hazard risk management
  • turns the EQC into the Natural Hazards Commission, reflecting a recommendation from the 2020 Public Inquiry into the Earthquake Commission that the Act and name should signify the full range of natural hazards covered.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“I have also issued the first Funding and Risk Management Statement (FRMS) for the Natural Hazards Commission. The FMRS sets out how financial settings and levy settings are determined, and how the cost of claims will be shared between the Natural Hazard Fund and the Crown.

“In order to effectively manage and fund claims arising from natural hazards I have asked the Treasury to undertake a review of the financial settings and levy settings.

“The review will consider the current and possible future financial position of the fund and the overall financial position of the Crown. It will prioritise ensuring Kiwis have accessible and affordable catastrophe insurance.

“Decisions on any future changes to the levy will depend on the outcome of the review. The current levy remains in place and is backed by a statutory government funding guarantee so Kiwis have certainty their successful claims will pay out.

“This Government is committed to helping New Zealanders withstand the impacts of natural hazards so that we can stand strong together.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 