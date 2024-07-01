Government Q2 Action Plan Delivers For Kiwis

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

A successful second quarter Action Plan shows the coalition Government has continued to build on the momentum of its first 100 days, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“Our Government Action Plan was laser-focused on rebuilding the economy and reducing the cost of living, restoring law and order, and delivering better public services.

“That is what Kiwis voted for, and we have worked with speed and focus to deliver on our commitments.

“We achieved 35 of 36 actions listed in the plan, with the remaining target well on the way to delivery.

“I am proud to lead a team that is prepared to make bold decisions and set ambitious targets.

“We ticked off 49 actions in our 100-Day Plan and we have continued to build on that momentum.

“I want Kiwis to know that we have no plans to slow down.

“New Zealand is facing significant challenges, and a lot more action is required to turn around the declining outcomes of the past six years,” says Mr Luxon.

Actions the coalition Government has taken this quarter include:

Deliver a Budget that reduces wasteful spending while investing in frontline services like health, education and police.

Deliver tax relief to hardworking New Zealanders.

Support young families with the cost of childcare through the FamilyBoost tax credit.

Set ambitious Government Targets to improve the lives of New Zealanders

Restore Three Strikes and establish a Young Serious Offender category to hold serious, persistent offenders to account.

Establish a Regional Infrastructure Fund to boost economic growth in our regions.

Improve educational outcomes by rolling out structured literacy in primary schools from 2025.

Introduce legislation to bring back Charter Schools.

“The action that has been only partially completed relates to the disestablishment of Te Pūkenga – where decisions have been taken, but consultation has not yet begun. A consultation document will be released outlining change proposals in the coming weeks.

“New Zealanders voted for a government that delivers and that is exactly what we are doing.”

