New Zealand’s Potential Unleashed In Third Quarterly Plan

"New Zealanders will be empowered by a series of ACT-driven actions in the Government’s third quarterly plan announced today," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Last quarter, half the action points were ACT coalition commitments or led by ACT Ministers, not bad for a party making up one sixth of the Government.

"This quarter, ACT's influence continues, with half the actions in the next plan reflecting ACT coalition commitments, policies ACT campaigned on, or priorities of ACT Ministers. We will drive real change in education, the economy, environmental regulation, and law and order.

"We’re ensuring every child has the opportunity to flourish. With ACT in Government, Cabinet will:

• Open applications for new and converting charter schools.

• Introduce the second phase of initiatives to lift school attendance.

• Finalise the framework to ensure the independence of a standalone Children’s Commissioner and strengthen the oversight of Oranga Tamariki.

"We’re unleashing the potential of the economy. With ACT in Government, Cabinet will:

• Initiate the second regulatory sector review to identify and remove unnecessary red tape.

• Sign the new speed limit rule to reverse the previous Government’s blanket speed limit reductions.

• Decide on legislation to support time-of-use charging to reduce congestion

• Decisions on legislative amendments to clarify the employment status of contractors.

• Decisions on new regulations to remove the GE ban and enable the safe use of gene technology in agriculture, health science and other sectors.

• Introduce legislation to eliminate barriers to overseas building products being used in New Zealand.

• Decide on proposed improvements to the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism regime to ensure it is both workable and effective.

• Begin public consultation on reform of the Holidays Act.

• Decide on a framework for city and regional deals.

We’re restoring property rights and cutting green tape. With ACT in Government, Cabinet will:

• Decide on a work programme to replace the RMA with a system premised on the enjoyment of property rights.

• Decide on amended requirements for farmers in certain areas to have certified Freshwater Farm Plans.

• Decide on the scope of RMA and National Direction amendments to unlock development in infrastructure, housing, and primary industries, and drive a more efficient and effective resource management system.

• Decide on the final design of the Government’s one-stop shop consenting and permitting scheme, incorporating sensible changes suggested through the select committee process.

We’re putting the rights of victims ahead of criminals. With ACT in Government, Cabinet will:

• Introduce legislation to toughen sentencing rules to ensure real consequences for crime.

• Launch a military-style academy pilot for serious and persistent young offenders.

• Pass the Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Amendment Bill to provide Police with stronger powers to get guns out of the hands of criminals.

• Pass the Courts (Remote Participation) Amendment Bill to improve efficiency in the courts and increase access to justice.

"ACT is the Party that makes the Government better, powering the agenda with better ideas. Across the board, ACT has been at the leading edge of reforms to empower New Zealanders to achieve on their own terms, not those of Wellington."

