Government Taking Action To Support Media Sector

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 9:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister for Media and Communications

The Government is taking immediate action to support New Zealand’s media and content production sectors, while it develops a long-term reform programme, Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Firstly, the Government will progress the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill with amendments, to support our local media companies to earn revenue for the news they produce.

"I have looked closely at the design of the legislation and will be changing the approach to align more closely with the Australian digital bargaining code to give all companies greater certainty.

“The key change is adopting a ministerial designation framework. This will enable the Minister to decide which digital platforms are captured by the bill, allowing the Government to manage unintended consequences. We’ll also ensure an appropriate independent regulator is appointed as the Bill’s Authority.

“ACT have indicated they will not support the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill. However, the leaders of the three coalition parties have agreed ACT can hold a differing view. This means the bill will rely on the support of other parties to pass.

“In addition, much of the legislation underpinning our media landscape is outdated and stifling innovation. While full legislative review takes time, we are starting by removing outdated advertising restrictions for Sundays and public holidays.

“The Government will also tweak the eligibility criteria for the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate for local shows with strong industry and cultural value, like our longest-running drama Shortland Street.

“Finally, I have spoken to NZ On Air about the role it can play in supporting local news and current affairs. They have committed to reporting back to Cabinet on progress by the end of the year.

“All of these short-term measures will be in effect by the end of this year.

“On a wider reform programme, proposals for a truly modern and streamlined regulatory landscape are currently under development and the Government will be announcing next steps later in 2024.”

