Endeavour Fund Updated To Grow The Economy

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Judith Collins KC
Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins today released the updated Endeavour Fund Investment Plan – the Government’s $55 million per annum fund for science and research.

“Endeavour is the Government’s largest contestable fund investing in science and research. It is crucial that this investment aligns with this Government’s priority of rebuilding our economy,” Ms Collins says.

“Updates to the fund help us do this by leveraging the exceptional ideas and developments that come from our science, innovation, and technology sector.

“We are focused on a system that supports growth, and a science sector that drives high-tech, high-productivity, high-value businesses and jobs.

“Commercialisation is essential to realising the social and economic potential of our science, innovation and technology system. I look forward to learning more about the impactful projects funded through future funding rounds.”

Up to $55 million is available per year for new Endeavour Fund projects. The 2025-2027 investment plan covers the next three annual funding rounds and will guide the board that makes funding decisions to select proposals that:

  • Enable wealth creation through developing new knowledge that lifts New Zealand’s economic performance (including an uplift in commercialisation), supports adaptation to climate change, and builds a resilient and prosperous society.
  • Support growth of our base of innovative, high-value exporting technology firms.
“This update will provide the crucial direction needed to get our science investment working for the economy and all New Zealanders”.

See the MBIE website for more information: www.mbie.govt.nz/science-and-technology/science-and-innovation/funding-information-and-opportunities/investment-funds/endeavour-fund/investment-plan-2025-2027-transforming-new-zealands-future

