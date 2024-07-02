Handover Of Airfield In Solomons

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Australia have highlighted their strong commitment to Solomon Islands aviation and economic development through the handover of the upgraded Seghe Airfield today.

“The upgrade of the Seghe Airfield runway in Western Province will enable flights to operate under all weather conditions, making operations safer and more reliable, and enhancing connectivity for Solomon Islands’ provinces,” New Zealand Deputy Minister Winston Peters says, during a visit to Solomons.

“We are delighted to have worked with Australia on this project and to hand the airfield back to the people of Solomon Islands so that it can contribute to the country’s economic resilience.

“As well as boosting local jobs, the upgrade will support the growth of the tourism industry, expand economic opportunities, and improve access to essential services and more equitable development across the provinces,” Mr Peters says.

The project, worth almost $55 million, is co-funded by the Governments of New Zealand, Australia and Solomon Islands, and implemented by Downer and AECOM.

“Australia is listening and responding to the priorities of the Solomon Islands Government, including by contributing to economic growth, job creation and infrastructure development in the provinces,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says.

“We are proud to have worked with the New Zealand and Solomon Islands Governments to upgrade Seghe airfield as part of a broader programme of airfield upgrades.

“The upgrades will bring economic benefits to the area by allowing more tourists to visit Western Province,” says Ms Wong.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele officially opened the Seghe Airfield today, expressing his gratitude to all partners for their hard work and dedication to the project.

