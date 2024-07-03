Prime Minister Heads To United States For NATO

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will visit the United States from 9-12 July.

Mr Luxon will begin his visit by building New Zealand’s profile with politicians in Washington DC, meeting members of the US Administration and of Congress.

“The United States is the world’s largest economy and our second biggest trading partner. It plays a leading role in world affairs. It is imperative that we have good relationships with key American decision-makers, so they understand what New Zealand is trying to achieve in the world,” Mr Luxon says.

In Washington DC, the Prime Minister will also participate in the NATO Summit, an alliance of 32 North Atlantic countries that share our commitment to democratic values and to peace. He will also meet bilaterally with a range of NATO Leaders.

“Prosperity is only possible with security, with our discussions set to focus on our collective efforts to support the rules-based system”, Mr Luxon says.

“At NATO, counterparts from Australia, Japan and Korea will join me in a meeting of the Indo-Pacific Four.”

This is the third Summit in a row to which NATO has invited its four Indo-Pacific partners to discuss shared challenges.

The Prime Minister will use his time in the United States to expand New Zealand’s profile as a country with which to do business. He will visit San Francisco where he will drive greater investment links between New Zealand and the United States.

“If it were a country on its own, California would be the fifth biggest economy in the world, ranked between Japan and India,” Mr Luxon says.

“I look forward to building our positive relationship with this great State, and to forging stronger links with its businesses and investors as part of our wider plan to rebuild New Zealand’s economy.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

