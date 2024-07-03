Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Prime Minister Heads To United States For NATO

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will visit the United States from 9-12 July.

Mr Luxon will begin his visit by building New Zealand’s profile with politicians in Washington DC, meeting members of the US Administration and of Congress.

“The United States is the world’s largest economy and our second biggest trading partner. It plays a leading role in world affairs. It is imperative that we have good relationships with key American decision-makers, so they understand what New Zealand is trying to achieve in the world,” Mr Luxon says.

In Washington DC, the Prime Minister will also participate in the NATO Summit, an alliance of 32 North Atlantic countries that share our commitment to democratic values and to peace. He will also meet bilaterally with a range of NATO Leaders.

“Prosperity is only possible with security, with our discussions set to focus on our collective efforts to support the rules-based system”, Mr Luxon says.

“At NATO, counterparts from Australia, Japan and Korea will join me in a meeting of the Indo-Pacific Four.” 

This is the third Summit in a row to which NATO has invited its four Indo-Pacific partners to discuss shared challenges.

The Prime Minister will use his time in the United States to expand New Zealand’s profile as a country with which to do business. He will visit San Francisco where he will drive greater investment links between New Zealand and the United States.

“If it were a country on its own, California would be the fifth biggest economy in the world, ranked between Japan and India,” Mr Luxon says.

“I look forward to building our positive relationship with this great State, and to forging stronger links with its businesses and investors as part of our wider plan to rebuild New Zealand’s economy.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 