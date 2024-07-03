Statement From Labour Housing Spokesperson Kieran McAnulty

“This Government intends to dismantle one of New Zealand’s best assets – the property and homes owned by the state,” Labour housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty said.

“Instead of building more public houses and setting New Zealand up for success, Chris Bishop and his friends look likely to transfer houses away from the state to other organisations. They just need to tick off a few boxes before they do it, and this is one of them.

“The rigged Bill English report was completely discredited by the Kainga Ora board. Unsurprisingly, instead of dealing with their concerns, the Minister has given them the flick.

“The National Government is making homes harder for people to obtain - they’ve cut funding to first home buyers, halved the money available for new social houses, cut $1.5 billion out of the housing budget and are now setting Kainga Ora up to get rid of their houses,” Kieran McAnulty said.

