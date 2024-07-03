Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Commits Rotorua To A Fast Track To Greater Homelessness

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Mema Paremata mō te Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi, says the government is subscribing the Rotorua Housing Crisis to a privatisation fast-track. The comments come after 100-homes have been placed on hold whilst Kāinga Ora conduct a review.

“With a quick text message to one of their rich mates, this government has ensured that safe and affordable housing will remain out of reach for our most vulnerable whānau in Rotorua,” said MP for Waiariki, Rawiri Waititi.

“The Minister for Housing should be ashamed of himself for ordering his former National colleague to write a damning report on Kāinga Ora based on dodgy evidence. This is a fast track to privatisation, houselessness and homelessness.

“What we are seeing in Rotorua is the real-world-impact of this biased report which commands this government to palm off responsibility to house our vulnerable. More of our whānau will end up homeless as a result of privatisation. They are letting business shape housing strategy.

“The Prime Minister has said time and again that the government is working to increase the supply of housing. This news shows they are full of it - actions speak louder than words.

“If this government were serious about solving the housing crisis, they would commit to building more homes than the last lot, not less.

“This government cares more about their voter base of rich landlords than they do about the people who are actually struggling.

“They made a choice to give landlords $3 billion, and they are making a choice to build less social housing to wash their hands of the responsibility of ensuring every New Zealander is homed, fed and healthy.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 