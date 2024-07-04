Focus On Resilience And Education In Nauru

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Nauru are deepening their relationship, including on economic resilience and education, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says.

“New Zealand and Nauru have a warm, long-standing relationship, and we are strengthening our engagement through enhanced political, security, and development cooperation,” Mr Peters says.

“The good functioning of Nauru’s education system is vital to the country’s future, so we are pleased to be contributing $5 million to efforts in conjunction with Australia to strengthen the provision of high-quality schooling.

“At the same time, we know how valuable our scholarships programme for Nauruan students is, and we are committed to lifting that as well.

“We are also determined to help Nauru ensure it is making the most of its resources, including fisheries, to boost economic resilience,” Mr Peters says.

While in Nauru, the New Zealand delegation is meeting President David Adeang, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea, and other Ministers and Members of Parliament, taking the opportunity to discuss shared economic and development priorities and to reflect on regional challenges.

“Nauru is a key player in the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and New Zealand looks forward to working with Nauru in helping to shape the Forum agenda,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters is accompanied in Nauru by Minister of Customs and for Seniors Casey Costello; Chair of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee (FADTC) Tim van de Molen; FADTC members Damien O’Connor and Teanau Tuiono; and Chair of the Labour Pacific Caucus, Jenny Salesa.

Nauru is the second destination of the delegation’s Pacific tour this week, following Solomon Islands and to be followed by Niue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

