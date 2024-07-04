Statement From Labour Mental Health Spokesperson Ingrid Leary

“Funding and focus on mental health is welcomed by Labour,” says Labour mental health spokesperson Ingrid Leary.

“Today, Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has announced substantial targets, but his announcement is predictably light on the details of how the targets will be reached.

“Workforce resource will greatly hinder delivery, particularly when Health New Zealand has a hiring freeze, and local GPs face a shortage of both funding and workforce numers.

“Promising 500 new mental health workers a year but failing to fund the 50 additional places for doctors to train at university as promised throughout the campaign period shows National doesn’t keep their word when it comes to health.

“It’s one thing to make these promises about mental health, but we need to make sure that they are delivered on, said Ingrid Leary.

