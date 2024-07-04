Next Steps For Northwest Rapid Transit Underway

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed progress on Northwest Rapid Transit, as the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) confirms next steps on the preferred option, a busway alongside State Highway 16 from Brigham Creek to Auckland City Centre.

“The Government is committed to a rapid transit system that will support urban development, housing growth, and provide commuters with real choice in how they get around our biggest city. That is why Northwest Rapid Transit was recently designated as a priority in the recently released Government Policy Statement on land transport,” Mr Brown says.

“With more than 100,000 extra people expected to be living in the northwest of Auckland by 2051, we need to provide more reliable public transport choices that reduce travel times, congestion, and emissions in Auckland.

“The preferred option for a busway includes a proposed park and ride station at Brigham Creek, with stations in the west including at Westgate, Royal Road, Lincoln Road and Te Atatū. There will be further connections heading into the city centre where people will be able to seamlessly connect with the wider transport network.

“NZTA is investigating ways to provide a cost effective, value for money transport solution and looking into ways to build the busway in stages to provide west Aucklanders with benefits sooner.

“In the coming weeks and months, NZTA will be speaking with local boards, key stakeholders, and providing the community with updates on the preferred option, including station locations, local connections, and the order in which the busway is constructed.

“In the meantime, work is underway to deliver a new local bus station at Westgate with NZTA expecting the station to be up and running by mid-2026. The station will support the Western Express (WX1) service which launched last year and saw more than 100,000 passengers within the first three months of launching.

“The Northwest Rapid Transit Corridor is a strategic priority for the Government, and I look forward to seeing better public transport choices delivered for the northwest.”

Note:

Preferred indicative alignment and station locations:

