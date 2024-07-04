Prime Minister’s Scholarships Awarded

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills

New Zealand’s ability to engage with key trading partners is set to grow further with 20 scholarships awarded for groups to gain education experiences across Asia and Latin America, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister, Penny Simmonds says.

Of the 20 scholarships, 12 have been awarded to groups travelling for study in Asia and eight to groups heading for study in Latin America.

“Enabling a thriving and globally connected New Zealand through world-class international education is a government priority. We want to be connecting and competing with the rest of the world more – not less,” Penny Simmonds says.

“Not only are these great opportunities for our talented young people, but the skills and experiences they bring home with them will play an important part in growing our economy.

“That’s important because a stronger economy means we can invest more in the public services that Kiwis care about, like health and education.”

The Prime Minister’s Scholarships are funded by the New Zealand Government and administered by Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao.

Note:

A full list of recipients can be found here. For more information on the scholarships and the application process, visit https://scholarships.enz.govt.nz/.

