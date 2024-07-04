Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Prime Minister’s Scholarships Awarded

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Penny Simmonds
Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills

New Zealand’s ability to engage with key trading partners is set to grow further with 20 scholarships awarded for groups to gain education experiences across Asia and Latin America, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister, Penny Simmonds says.

Of the 20 scholarships, 12 have been awarded to groups travelling for study in Asia and eight to groups heading for study in Latin America.

“Enabling a thriving and globally connected New Zealand through world-class international education is a government priority. We want to be connecting and competing with the rest of the world more – not less,” Penny Simmonds says.

“Not only are these great opportunities for our talented young people, but the skills and experiences they bring home with them will play an important part in growing our economy.

“That’s important because a stronger economy means we can invest more in the public services that Kiwis care about, like health and education.”

The Prime Minister’s Scholarships are funded by the New Zealand Government and administered by Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao.

Note: 

A full list of recipients can be found here. For more information on the scholarships and the application process, visit https://scholarships.enz.govt.nz/.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 