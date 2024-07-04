Expert Panel Appointed To Review Public Works Act

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Land Information

4 July 2024

An independent expert advisory panel has been appointed to review the Public Works Act to make it easier to build infrastructure, Minister for Land Information Chris Penk has announced.

“The short, sharp review demonstrates the Government’s commitment to progressing critical infrastructure projects and reducing excessive regulatory and legislative barriers, so we can get on with rebuilding the economy.

“The Act is a critical piece of legislation that enables the Crown to deliver projects that provide wide public benefit, such as water services, schools, roads, and disaster resilience.

“It’s in all our best interests to build these infrastructure projects as efficiently as possible so that Kiwis have the high-quality public service they deserve.

“The panel members are highly experienced professionals with decades of experience dealing with the Public Works Act. They have been tasked with providing practical recommendations for modernising the Act so that it is clearer, more efficient, and more effective.”

Chaired by Charlotte von Dadelszen, an expert in complex property transactions, the panel was appointed by the chief executive of Land Information New Zealand, the agency responsible for administering the Act.

The panel’s collective experience spans the public and private sector with expertise in land acquisition and disposals, infrastructure asset management, engineering, treaty negotiations, and local government.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The review will balance the public benefit of quicker infrastructure delivery, while ensuring property rights and natural justice are maintained,” Mr Penk says.

“I look forward to receiving the panel’s recommendations, with a view of introducing legislation to give effect to proposed changes by mid-2025.

“The targeted, rapid review is all part of the Government’s plan to deliver better public infrastructure and improve outcomes for New Zealand.”

Name Current role Charlotte von Dadelszen Partner in Buddle Findlay’s Wellington property and construction team, and chair of Buddle Findlay’s Wellington management board. Spencer Webster Barrister and chief executive of Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust. James Clareburt Group general counsel at The Property Group. Paul Cassin Barrister, solicitor, and director of Land Compensation Consultants. Pat Dougherty Chartered member of Engineering NZ, and director of Wellington Water.

© Scoop Media

