New School For Flat Bush

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

The Coalition Government is building for roll growth and easing pressure in Auckland’s school system, by committing to the construction of a new primary school, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

As part of Budget 24’s $456 million injection into school property growth, a new primary school (years 1-6) will be opened in Flat Bush, Auckland. The school will be initially known as Flat Bush Southwest Primary School and will have a roll of 600 students.

“This will be one of three brand new schools delivered through this year’s Budget. The overall investment is supporting the expansion of the School Property Portfolio and delivering up to 8,000 student places.”

“Flat Bush is experiencing significant residential growth, establishing this new school will alleviate pressure on existing local schools and give parents more options when considering what’s best for their child’s education. We are committed to investing in our schools so our students can thrive,” Ms Stanford says.

Local MP Rima Nakhle welcomes the announcement which provides certainty for parents in the Takanini electorate.

The Ministry of Education will be calling for nominations for a school Establishment Board. When appointed, the Board will have responsibility for appointing a foundation principal, determining school policy and governance practices, as well as ensuring the school reflects the needs and aspirations of the local community.

Construction is expected to begin later this year with the school planned to open in 2026.

“This investment is another step the Government’s taking to deliver a world-leading education system that sets Kiwi kids up for future success,” Ms Stanford says.

