Govt Persists With Anti-Māori Agenda In Whānau Ora Contract Retender

Without warning or discussion, the Whānau Ora commissioning agencies were recently told they must retender for their contracts.

“The Minister for Whānau Ora, Tama Potaka needs to provide evidence and a copy of their policy changes and rationale, then sit down to consult with the board of Whānau Ora,” says co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“It is a costly and intensive process for both the government and those submitting. There is nothing to be achieved from this.”

“How can the Minister rationalise this decision without any consultation?”

“This government believes they have the democratic mandate to do whatever they like - with no warning - especially when it comes to Māori rights and well-being.”

“Transparency is needed to understand exactly what is going on with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency that so many whānau have come to rely on, internally and externally.”

“There are structured opportunities for review of investment plans and outcomes already in place. This does not just impact the commissioning agencies it creates uncertainty for iwi and Māori frontline providers at a time when many already face uncertainty with Ministry of Social Development and Oranga Tamariki contracting changes.”

“Whānau Ora stands as a model that has consistently demonstrated the highest social return on investment.”

“Despite its proven effectiveness, the government fails to provide any viable alternative model and instead continues to pursue a narrow-minded anti-Māori agenda.”

