Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Thanks Outgoing Secretary For Education

Friday, 5 July 2024, 4:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Erica Stanford
Minister of Education

Education Minister Erica Stanford has today thanked the outgoing Secretary for Education.

Iona Holsted was appointed in 2016 and has spent eight years in the role after being reappointed in May 2021. Her term comes to an end later this year.

“I acknowledge Iona’s distinguished public service to New Zealand and the significant contribution she has made to our education system.

“I thank her for her leadership during a period of change. She has continued to display an unwavering dedication and passion for education while she has supported me in my first term as Minister.

“I also want to acknowledge her commitment whilst with the Education Review Office, Ministry of Social Development and at the Public Service Commission.”

She will conclude her tenure at the appointment of a new Secretary.

“Improving education outcomes is a key part of the Government’s Q3 action plan. I look forward to continuing to work with Iona to deliver on our priorities,” Ms Stanford says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 