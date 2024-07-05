Minister Thanks Outgoing Secretary For Education

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

Education Minister Erica Stanford has today thanked the outgoing Secretary for Education.

Iona Holsted was appointed in 2016 and has spent eight years in the role after being reappointed in May 2021. Her term comes to an end later this year.

“I acknowledge Iona’s distinguished public service to New Zealand and the significant contribution she has made to our education system.

“I thank her for her leadership during a period of change. She has continued to display an unwavering dedication and passion for education while she has supported me in my first term as Minister.

“I also want to acknowledge her commitment whilst with the Education Review Office, Ministry of Social Development and at the Public Service Commission.”

She will conclude her tenure at the appointment of a new Secretary.

“Improving education outcomes is a key part of the Government’s Q3 action plan. I look forward to continuing to work with Iona to deliver on our priorities,” Ms Stanford says.

