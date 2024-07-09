Revision Programme Presented To Parliament

Hon Judith Collins KC

Attorney-General :

A new revision programme enabling the Government to continue the progressive revision of Acts in New Zealand has been presented to Parliament, Attorney-General Judith Collins announced today.

“Revision targets our older and outdated or much-amended Acts to make them more accessible and readable without changing their substance,” Ms Collins says.

“Acts in the programme will be rewritten in plain, modern language and in current drafting style and format.

“Revision is a part of the Government’s broader legislative stewardship work programme designed to keep legislation current and to help people to easily find, understand and apply the law.”

The process involves the Government approving a triennial revision programme for each new Parliament, following public consultation. The Parliamentary Counsel Office then works with departments to draft the revision Bills.

A panel of lawyers examine and certify each Bill before introduction to ensure the revision powers have been properly applied. The panel comprises retired High Court Judge the Honourable John Priestley CNZM KC, President of the Law Commission Dr Amokura Kawharu, Solicitor-General Una Jagose KC and Chief Parliamentary Counsel Cassie Nicholson.

The Acts to be revised can be seen here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

