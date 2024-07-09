Government Lifts Indonesian Trade Cooperation

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

Minister of Agriculture

New export arrangements signed today by New Zealand and Indonesia will boost two-way trade, Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says.

Mr McClay and Dr Sahat Manaor Panggabean, Chairman of the Indonesia Quarantine Authority (IQA), signed an updated cooperation arrangement between New Zealand and Indonesia in Auckland today.

“The cooperation arrangement paves the way for New Zealand and Indonesia to boost our $3 billion two-way trade and further cooperate on food safety, animal health, and plant health, to build capability and technical expertise,” Mr McClay says.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the IQA also signed a new arrangement for electronic export certification and two export plans for New Zealand onions and Indonesian pineapples to further grow two-way trade.

“The new arrangement for electronic export certification signals New Zealand’s and Indonesia’s commitment to streamlining trade and digitising government processes,” Mr McClay says.

“Both countries will now work closely to replace paper-based export certificates with electronic certificates to help streamline border processes, simplify processes for businesses, and help get products into market sooner.”

“The new export plan for onions will enable Kiwi growers to continue exporting over $40 million worth of high-quality onions to Indonesia without fumigation which can affect quality,” Mr McClay says.

“This is a significant step forward that will save our growers time and money, and it demonstrates Indonesia’s confidence in New Zealand’s strong biosecurity processes.”

Similarly, the export plan enabling Indonesian pineapples, access into New Zealand for the first time will provide domestic consumers more choice.

The export plan for pineapples takes effect immediately, with the plan for onions expected to come into effect later this year.

“The Government has set the aspirational target of doubling trade by value in ten years, and increasing two-way trade with Indonesia will play a role in meeting this goal,” Mr McClay says.

“The documents signed today demonstrate the Government’s commitment to strengthening trade relationships, doubling the value of our exports to support New Zealand’s economic growth, and boosting grower returns.”

