Country Kindy To Remain Open

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Education Minister David Seymour says that Country Kindy in Manawatu will be able to remain open, after being granted a stay from the Ministry of Education for 12 weeks.

“When I heard of the decision made last week to shut down Country Kindy I was immediately concerned and asked officials to explain,” says Mr Seymour.

The Government is currently undergoing a sector review for the Early Childhood Education sector, to address major issues with affordability and availability of early childhood education, and the complexity of its regulation.

“If we can make it easier for educators to focus on children's safety and learning, and less on the paperwork, then it will be the children who benefit most.”

Note: A court process is underway following an appeal being lodged against the notice of cancellation. Documents are in the process of being filed in court to confirm the 12 week stay.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

