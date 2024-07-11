Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Government Creates MAG For Retail Crime Victims

Thursday, 11 July 2024, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister of Justice
Hon Nicole McKee
Associate Minister of Justice

The coalition Government is establishing a Ministerial Advisory Group for the victims of retail crime, as part of its plan to restore law and order, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“New Zealand has seen an exponential growth in retail crime over the past five years, with an 86 per cent increase in retail crime of all types and, very concerningly, a 72 per cent increase in sexual assault-related offences at retail locations,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Around 230,000 New Zealanders work in the retail sector, with increasing numbers experiencing the personal and economic impacts of violent and theft-related crimes.

“The new Ministerial Advisory Group will engage directly with victims, workers, business owners, retail experts and advocacy groups over the next two years to provide the Government specific proposals to address urgent challenges in retail crime.”

“We are running a targeted expression-of-interest process to ensure the group has the right combination of skills and experience to make it highly effective,” Mrs McKee says.

“Sunny Kaushal has been appointed Chair. He brings a wealth of experience already as Chair of the Dairy & Business Owners Group, and President of the Crime Prevention Group.

“This group will help ensure there are 20,000 fewer victims of violent crime by 2029 and reduce serious youth offending by 15 per cent.

“We are committed to restoring law and order to New Zealand and ensuring that every Kiwi feels safe in their home, business, and community.

“I look forward to the insights the advisory group will bring and trust they will provide evidence-backed suggestions and recommendations to support victims and stop offenders."

