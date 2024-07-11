Statement From Labour Education Spokesperson Jan Tinetti

“There are more examples of charter schools failing their students than there are success stories. The coalition Government is driving to dismantle our public school system and instead promote a privatised, competitive structure that puts profits before kids,” Jan Tinetti said.

“Under the last National-ACT model, charter schools received preferential funding, they didn’t have to teach the NZ Curriculum, didn’t have to employ registered teachers and cost up to $48,421 per student annually - six times the average funding spent on students in state schools.

“Charter Schools cost more than public schools and do not get better results. They exist not for the children, but to funnel public money into private hands. Labour has abolished charter schools before, and we’ll do it again,” Jan Tinetti said.

